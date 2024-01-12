Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Two south Louisiana men will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.

35-year-old Brodie Carlton Thibodeaux of Church Point was sentenced in this week in United States District Court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in September 2023.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Divisions and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigators partnered on an investigation after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip pointed investigators to files uploaded by Thibodeaux that contained child sexual abuse material.

They executed a warrant on Thibodeaux's home in Church Point and confirmed that he was the user on the account from which incriminating images had been uploaded.

Agents also searched a cell phone found in Thibodeaux's bedroom that contained more than 100 still pictures and more than 100 videos of child sexual abuse material which he admitted to receiving over the internet.

Thibodeaux was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

A 50-year-old Westlake man is also going to prison after an investigation by the FBI revealed that he had received multiple images of girls under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The images were sexually suggestive and had been exchanged for sexual gratification for both the sender and receiver.

Bryan Anthony Foote admitted to obtaining the images over the internet.

Foote was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

These cases are part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

