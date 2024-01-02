2024 Christmas Break Schedule Set for Lafayette Parish Public Schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As the 2023 Christmas Break schedule ends for Lafayette Parish public schools, it's only natural to be curious how the schedule will fall for the 2024-2025 LPSS school calendar.

After all, the LPSS 2023 Christmas Break schedule didn't come without confusion as it began on a Wednesday (December 20th) and ended on a Tuesday (January 2nd) with an in-service day scheduled for Wednesday (January 3rd) instead of being off for two straight weeks. Plus, 2024 is a leap year, which means Christmas will be on a Wednesday this year instead of a Tuesday.

So, how will the Christmas Break schedule fall for 2024?

2024-2025 LPSS School Calendar 2024-2025 LPSS School Calendar loading...

As you can see, Lafayette Parish public school students will return to being off for two straight weeks. After the 2nd Nine Week Period begins on Friday, December 20, students will be off from Monday, December 23, through Friday, January 3. But, LPSS students will get a bonus day, if you will, as an in-service day is scheduled for the following Monday, January 6, as students will not have to report to school.

Other 2024-2025 School Holiday Dates for Lafayette Parish Public School Students

Meanwhile, here is the list of other school holidays that LPSS students will enjoy during the 2024-2025 School Year.

Labor Day 9/2

Fall Break 10/14-15

Election Day 11/5

Thanksgiving 11/25-29

MLK Day 1/20

Mardi Gras 3/3-7

Easter/Spring Break 4/14-4/21

Family With Grandparents Enjoying Thanksgiving Meal At Table Getty Images/iStockphoto, ThinkStock Images loading...

One holiday that many will notice is that Thanksgiving will fall late in 2024, on November 28.

Mardi Gras Staff Photo loading...

Another holiday that many will notice will be the Mardi Gras holiday as Fat Tuesday will fall on March 4, 2025.