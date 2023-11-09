Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Oh, what fun winter break is! Or, as we in south Louisiana like to call it, the Christmas holidays. When the big day falls in the middle or the end of a week, the time students are out of school is fairly standard across a particular region.

In 2023, Christmas is on a Monday.

Cue the confusion.

We decided to take a little mini-vacay as a gift to my children and grand children this year. We all know what happens when we assume. Case in point.

One of my little families lives in Lafayette Parish, the other in Acadia Parish. They should all be off on the same days, right? Um, no.

We are working it all out, and our littles will have a wonderful adventure, but it won't come without a bit of angst.

Word to the wise: If you look at a particular calendar, make sure to read the fine print. The holidays are noted in one color, but they may be off an additional day because of professional development days.

In the spirit of all of us being in this together, here are the holiday schedules for each parish in Acadiana.

Off: December 20 through January 3

Parents, the first day out is a Wednesday, and they return on a Thursday. As an aside, January 3 is technically an in-service day, but children don't report to school.

Off: December 25 through January 8

Acadia Parish Schools operate on a 4-day week, and holiday break for the students begins on Christmas Day. They are out for two weeks straight, from December 25 until January 5. However, they won't return to school until January 9.

Off: December 21 through January 3

Students in Evangeline Parish are off from December 21, a Thursday, through January 3, a Wednesday. Like Lafayette Parish, the last day of break is technically January 2, but the following day is for professional development, so students don't report.

Off: December 25 through January 5

The last school day for Iberia Parish students before the break is December 22. They will enjoy two solid weeks off and return to class on January 8.

Off: December 25 through January 5

St. Martin Parish students will report for a short day on December 22, and then be out of school for two weeks. First day of school in 2024 is January 8.

Off: December 22 through January 5

Parents, be aware that your students will get their report cards on December 21, their last day of school in St. Mary Parish, before they break for the holiday. They will also get out early that day. If their marks are less than favorable, they may try to hide that fact so that Santa doesn't leave them coal.

Off: December 25 through January 8

Vermilion Parish students will enjoy 11 days off. Teachers will report on January 8 for in-service.

KEEP IN MIND

They will have at least one day off for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday (1/15) less than two weeks later. A month after that, it will be time for Mardi Gras which is on February 13, 2024.

Can I go back to school, specifically as a kindergarten student? I'd love all the naps and all the holidays.

