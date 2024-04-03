21-Year-Old Suspect Turns Himself in After Tigerland Bar Fight Leaves Louisiana Man Dead

A night out at a popular Baton Rouge bar recently turned tragic when a dispute escalated into violence, resulting in the death of a man. Authorities have reported that 21-year-old Matthew Marsiglia has surrendered to the Baton Rouge Police Department in connection with the fatal incident. Marsiglia now faces manslaughter charges and is currently being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The altercation broke out at Fred's Bar in the Tigerland area, a well-known nightspot among locals and visitors alike. Baton Rouge Police were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, following reports of a group fight at the establishment located on Bob Pettit Boulevard.

The conflict led to at least one person being rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Devin Repath from Westwego, Louisiana, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. An autopsy later revealed that Repath died from blunt force trauma to the head. According to family statements, Repath was visiting Baton Rouge to attend a bachelor party at the time of the incident.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not disclosed further details about the fight or the events leading up to the fatal encounter. This case is still under investigation.

As this story continues to develop, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.