25 Strange but True Facts About Louisiana You Probably Don’t Know

Louisiana is a wonderful, exciting, and strange place. It truly is like no other state in the Union - or any other place in the world for that matter. I don't know if it's the geography, the clashing of countless cultures, or some kind of alien influence - but we are definitely "different."

For those who moved here later in life, it can be a bit of a culture shock! From the food to the celebrations and everything in between - it really is a lot to wrap your head around. If you find yourself overwhelmed at the amount of "Louisiana" this state brings to the table - I am happy to tell you that what you know is just the tip of the iceberg.

With the help of Mental Floss and a few other sources, I have compiled a list of 25 strange but true facts that even some hard-core, Louisiana natives might be in the dark about.

So, sit back and sip a Sazerac and have a hot bowl of spicy gumbo while I educate you on some of the more obscure Bayou State tidbits that are sure to convince anyone that you are a bonafide Louisiana expert!

25 Obscure Facts You Probably Don't Know About Louisiana Louisiana is a weird and wild place. Some of our state's history is way stranger than fiction! Test yourself to see if you are a Bayou State expert!

