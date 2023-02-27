The St. Landry BBQ Festival was a big hit in 2022, and now it looks like it's coming back to Opelousas this summer.

St. Landry Parish Government announced that the festival would be back this year, running from June 9-11 at the Yambilee Grounds in Opelousas.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the 2nd Annual BBQ Festival here in St. Landry Parish," St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said. "Last year's event was a huge success, and we're looking forward to bringing even more delicious food, great music, and family-friendly fun to the Yambilee Grounds this year."

The event will be headlined by Lil Nate, the Chee-Weez, and Rusty Metoyer.

Aside from the live acts, the festival will also feature "a BBQ cook-off competition, with teams from across Louisiana and beyond battling for the title of BBQ Champion," St. Landry Parish announced. Visitors at the event "can sample a wide variety of delicious barbeque, like traditional pork and brisket, and other unique dishes."

The Chee-Weez are a band that covers songs from multiple genres - rock, pop, and even country - and perform all over the state.

Lil Nate is a popular act throughout Louisiana and is a Grammy-nominated artist. He regularly delivers high-energy performances with a unique blend of traditional zydeco with modern music trends.

And Rusty Metoyer is a local star in the zydeco music scene, the festival press release notes, who draws inspiration from his Creole roots to create a sound all his own.

Admission to the festival is free, with food and beverage vendors on-site.

More information on the line-up, vendor application process, and cook-off registration will be released soon!

Stay up to date with the BBQ Festival by visiting our website, stlandrybbqfest.com, or following us on Facebook.

