2nd Arrest Made in Case of Man Found Dead at Gas Station in Broussard

UPDATED STORY (June 18, 2022): A second man has been charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr. from Iberia Parish, the man found shot to death in a vehicle in an Exxon gas station parking lot at 1505 Bonin Road on Wednesday, April 13th.

41-year-old Rico Gabriel of St. Martinville was arrested on an active arrest warrant by the US Marshals Task Force. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $750,000.00. He is due in court on July 21st.

24-year-old Dazjhalun Charles of Jeanerette was also arrested in April and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder.

ORIGINAL STORY (April 15, 2022): We now know the name of the man found shot to death in a vehicle in an Exxon gas station parking lot at 1505 Bonin Road on Wednesday, April 13th. This is the gas station located at the Bonin Road/Ambassador Caffery intersection in Broussard.

According to a press release from Broussard Police, 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr. from Iberia Parish lost his life in the reported shooting. His alleged killer - 24-year-old Dazjhalun Charles of Jeanerette - was arrested the next day and has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder.

Investigators say there are more suspects in this case, though. As a matter of fact, they are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle pictured below which may lead to those suspects:

If you know where this vehicle may be or its occupants, call your local law enforcement agency, the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259, 911 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

