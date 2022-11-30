OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The four people charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges for the November 2nd shooting.

800 block of N Main St.

The incident happened on North Main Street in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's press release. 22-year-old Desment Green, 21-year-olds Christopher Coleman and Daylan Wheeler, and 16-year-old Daqualon Robinson are alleged to have been in a vehicle that fired several shots with one of them striking the teenage victim in the head. With Wheeler as the driver, the four suspects are accused of fleeing the scene.

Three of them eventually turned themselves in to Opelousas Police several days later. The juvenile was first, then family members in conjunction with concerned public officials convinced Christopher Coleman to also surrender. Then Green was next to surrender. According to KLFY, Wheeler was turned over to OPD in a joint investigation between the Evangeline and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office. The four suspects also face Obstruction of Justice charges.

The Opelousas Police Department was the site of the vigil held for the victim, Kentravion George, on November 9th.

The three men are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, December 1st. Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned on January 5, 2023.

