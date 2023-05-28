3 Opelousas Men Arrested in Drugs and Guns Bust

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The work of law enforcement in St. Landry Parish to bring drug dealers behind bars took another step forward this week as three men from Opelousas were arrested.

Dubbed "Operation Hollow Point," deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office acted on information received about convicted felons allegedly selling weapons at a home on Mistrot Street in Opelousas. There, they found the three men - 20-year-old Markeith Malik Seria, 29-year-old Devin Zavion Mallet, and 60-year-old Leroy Dunbar, Jr. - and arrested them on Wednesday, May 24. Detectives say they searched the home after getting a warrant and found the following:

Approximately 510 grams of marijuana

two (2) Glock handguns

a digital scale

$603.00 in US currency

Detectives say the estimated street value of the marijuana was valued at approximately $5,100.00.

Devin Mallet faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (2 counts)

Illegal possession of firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies (2 counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Markeith Seria faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (2 counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Resisting an officer by flight

Leroy Dunbar, Jr. faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS (2 counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

All three men were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. If you have any information about illegal weapon or drug activity you are encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.