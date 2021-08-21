20-year-old Brianna Berard of Lafayette was shot to death overnight and police say three suspects are facing charges in the homicide case.

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 200 block of W. Foch Street. Officers say Berard was found in the driveway of the home and later died of the gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Officers were able to catch up to a vehicle fleeing the scene and heading towards a local hospital. The three people inside were all detained.

29-year-old Emmanuel Hebert of Lafayette has been transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and faces a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. A passenger who was shot as well faces a charge of Simple Battery once he is released from the hospital. And an additional passenger, a juvenile, has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Investigators are still looking at details surrounding the incident.