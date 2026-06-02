(Scott, LA) - An early morning fire in the city of Scott has left a family having to deal with the aftermath after the fire started in a shed, and it spread to their home.

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says firefighters from their department responded around 3 a.m Tuesday morning after a call came in about a fire impacting a home in the 1300 block of South Fieldspand Road.

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Scott Fire Destroys Shed and Partially Burns the Home

The shed was fully engulfed in flames, and those flames began to burn the home. Thankfully, all of the people inside the home were able to flee the home and are safe.

Chief Sonnier says one firefighter did sustain minor injuries this morning, but he was treated at the scene. The man had some burns, but is expected to be fine.

Scott Firefighters Rapidly Responded to the Blaze

As a safety precaution, firefighters entered the home to make sure that everyone made it out safely while others battled the fire.

Chief Sonnier says their rapid response was able to contain the fire to one side of the home, so it was not able to spread further. The shed at this property was a total loss.

READ MORE: FIRE HEAVILY DAMAGES VACANT HOME IN LAFAYETTE

Scott Shed and Home Fire Started in the Shed

Officials say they do believe the fire started in the shed. The home had moderate fire damage along with heat damage. Smoke damage was also an issue in other parts of the home on Fieldspand Road.

Chief Sonnier says they are still working to determine what caused the fire in the shed, and will release information about it after they find out what happened.

Chief Sonnier says both the Duson and Judice Fire Departments assisted them with the fire.