(KPEL News) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Police are still looking into a fatal crash involving a truck and a pedestrian Saturday night on U.S. Highway 90 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Troopers from the investigative unit conducted a preliminary investigation to determine what they believe happened Saturday night. They say a 49-year-old Texas man was walking across U.S. Highway 90 pushing a bicycle.

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Louisiana State Police Detail What Happened During Fatal Pedestrian Collision

A truck coming from the eastbound area of U.S. Highway 90 struck the pedestrian. Troopers say the victim was fatally wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not suspected to be impaired, but blood samples were taken for routine toxicology testing.

The driver of the truck was buckled up and was not hurt as a result of the crash.

Louisiana State Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Crash

The victim was identified as Kelly Velayas of Texas.

READ MORE: CARENCRO PERSON STRUCK AND KILLED WHILE RIDING AN ELECTRIC SCOOTER

Louisiana State Police Safety Reminders for Drivers and Pedestrians

Pedestrians are encouraged to always wear light-colored or reflective clothing.

Pedestrians should never assume that a driver can see them.

If you plan to walk somewhere at night, you are encouraged to avoid dark roadways.

Drivers are encouraged to stay attentive while driving.

State Police remind drivers they must be buckled up and obey all traffic laws.

The investigation is ongoing.