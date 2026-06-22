(Lafayette, LA) - Several people have been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for the week of June 22nd through June 26th, 2026.

Additional individual bookings occur every day.

A variety of different bookings have occurred in the Lafayette Jail. There were multiple arrests for Domestic Violence, while other individuals were arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended License, and one person was arrested for Burglary.

A few people were arrested for Possession of Schedule I and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding felony warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.