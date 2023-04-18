There is a shortage in Louisiana. No, it's not toilet paper, eggs, or heaven forbid crawfish. The shortage I am speaking of is cash money. Check your own wallet or purse right now. Did you find all the money you wanted to find there? Of course, you didn't, that's why the side hustle was invented.

If you're not familiar with the term "side hustle" it's a job or task you do to make supplemental income because your current job isn't paying you enough. Since that "current job isn't paying you enough" caveat applies to just about everyone I know, let's look at some side hustles anyone, okay almost anyone, in Louisiana can perform successfully.

The perfect side hustle is one that pays well, is easy to do, and doesn't interfere with the job that pays most of your money and supplies your benefits. A good side hustle also won't require a lot of expense to begin or maintain.

And another benefit of a good side hustle is flexibility. In other words, can you do the side hustle when it's convenient for you as opposed to having to work a regimented schedule? If the answer is yes, you've probably found a good opportunity.

So, what are the side hustles that you're familiar with? A lot of people instantly think Uber or Lyft. There's also Door Dash and whatever we are calling Waitr these days, I think it's ASAP. But those can require an expense to get into and to maintain. How about some other side hustles that don't require too much on the intake and you can do using stuff you probably already have access to?