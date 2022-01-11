Do You Have the Discipline Needed to Work from Home Successfully?

Get our free mobile app

I've always considered myself a self-starting, goal-driven employee. It turns out, I am, but it's a lot harder to achieve when you're not in the workplace.

Here I am on day two of working from home because of COVID-19. During the first two years of the pandemic, things didn't change a lot for me. I went to work every day just like normal, even though there was nothing normal about our circumstances. And trust me, I know how lucky I am to have not missed a beat with regard to employment.

However, because two of the friends I was with over the weekend have now found out that they were COVID positive and didn't know it, I get to work from home for five days. So far, I feel fine but that 72-hour mark when symptoms start to appear is fast approaching. Until then, I'm doing all I can from home but I'm getting CRAZY DISTRACTED!

How do people work from home day in and day out and stay productive?!?!?!

Everything I see makes me want to get up and do something else! For example, take this item of home decor on my desk. Who the heck broke it and decided to put it back together? I guess it worked because I'm just now noticing it. How about those paint splatters from when I had my living room refreshed last year? Ugggh! I hope you can feel my pain because I want to thoroughly wash it now and see if I can't get the paint speckles off.

So far I've managed to ignore the decor, but my poor dogs really need me to replace the covers that I just washed for their dog beds. That's gotta be more fun than work, right?

Or how about that chili pot that I've been soaking? It's time to take care of that, right? That TPS report can surely wait!

Oh, and let's not forget that 'vision board' I still haven't finished. I should really do some yoga, too.

I'm not trying to be dramatic here, but I don't know how y'all work from home folks do it. Any suggestions? Send help!

