This $50 Million Houston Home Is the Most Expensive House For Sale in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KPEL News) - A pricey property known as "The Lodge at Hunters Creek" is up for sale near Houston, Texas, and if can scrape together the roughly $50 million to purchase the house, you're going to be getting quite the gorgeous property along with it.

According to Zillow, "The centerpiece of this estate is a magnificent 22,000 sq ft main house of the highest possible quality boasting six grand en-suite bedrooms and eight bathrooms completed in 2005." It's also got "five custom showcase auto garages, flex court, two pools, glass elevator, complete outdoor kitchen and bar, on-site well and more."

Why Live in Houston?

Living in Houston, Texas, offers a dynamic and diverse urban experience with numerous compelling reasons. The city boasts a robust job market, particularly in industries like energy, healthcare, and technology. Houston's affordability is noteworthy, with a lower cost of living compared to many major U.S. cities. Residents enjoy a rich cultural scene, from world-class museums and theaters to a thriving culinary landscape reflecting the city's diversity.

The warm climate and abundance of parks provide ample outdoor recreational opportunities. Houston's status as a melting pot of cultures fosters a welcoming and inclusive community. Additionally, the city is home to renowned educational institutions and a burgeoning startup ecosystem. Whether you're drawn to career opportunities, cultural vibrancy, affordability, or a combination of these factors, Houston stands out as a city that offers a high quality of life and diverse experiences.

The Home

The property is located along the Buffalo Bayou in the Houston area, and it's the perfect place for a little isolation if that's something you're really interested in.

You can check out the home below. It comes with a main house, a guest lodge with its own pool, and a 24-hour guard house to protect the owner and their family.