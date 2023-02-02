Another Franklin, Louisiana Man Arrested for a Shooting
Over the last year, communities across Acadiana have been plagued by shootings. St. Mary Parish law enforcement officials say they have now nabbed a second suspect in a shooting case from January 31, 2023.
The first person arrested in connection with the shooting case that happened on Canal Drive was a juvenile. We have had dozens of these types of cases in the last year.
Now officials with the St. Mary Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with this past Tuesday's shooting.
At around 3:40 Tuesday afternoon, people called 911 after there were reports of several shots being fired.
Deputies went to the scene to discover that thankfully, no one had been shot, but one of the bullets fired did hit a car.
They arrested a juvenile Wednesday, February 1 in connection with the case. Deputies arrested Courtney Ina of Franklin for the following charges:
- Principal to Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to property
- Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon
- Principal to Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
- Obstruction of Justice
Officials with the Franklin Police Department say they are still investigating this case actively.
Interim Chief Tina Thibodeaux's Office wants people to come forward to help them solve this case.
If you have information, you are asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716. Even the smallest bit of information can help police officials find the persons responsible for this latest shooting incident.
When you call to give information, the Franklin Police Department says you can remain anonymous.