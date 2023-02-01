Officials with the Franklin Police Department got an emergency call about shots being fired in the area of Canal Drive.

As officers got to the scene they found that shooting of some kind had to have happened because there was a car with a bullet hole.

Deputies continued to investigate, and they found that thankfully no one had been hurt by the shooting.

They did however discover they had a suspect. They arrested a 15-year-old juvenile at around 7 o'clock Tuesday night.

They took this teenager into custody, and that person was booked on the following charges:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Illegal Possession of a Handgun

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

The shooting incident happened around 3:40 Tuesday afternoon. The teen was arrested around 7 p.m.

Officials with the police department are saying that more arrests are possible in this case, and that's why they are still investigating this case.

If you have any information about this shooting incident you can call 337-828-1716, and you can remain anonymous.

