Offensive tackle Trevor Penning will arrive in New Orleans with big (pun intended) expectations.

Selecting 19th overall in the first round of this 2022 NFL Draft by the Saints, Penning will ideally step into the starting left tackle role left open by the departure of All-Pro Terron Armstead in free agency.

At 6'7, 322 pounds, Penning threw defenders around when he was at Northern Iowa (UNI).

He's hoping to follow a similar ascent to elite play in the pros.

Here are 6 things you should know about Penning.

6 Things to Know About Saints Rookie OT Trevor Penning

