7 Stores Confirm 24 Hour Shopping Blackout For All Texas Customers

HOUSTON, Texas (KPEL News) - It used to be that stores didn't open at all on Sundays. We've long since stopped that tradition, but there is going to be a brief period in the coming days when stores will do it again.

Stores began opening up on Sundays in the United States gradually over time, with the timing varying depending on state laws and cultural norms.

Historically, Sunday was considered a day of rest and religious observance in many communities, and laws known as "blue laws" were enacted to restrict certain activities, including retail operations, on Sundays. These laws aimed to uphold religious traditions and promote family time.

However, in the latter half of the 20th century, there was a shift in societal attitudes toward Sunday shopping. With changing lifestyles, increased consumer demand, and economic pressures, many states began repealing or relaxing their blue laws to allow businesses, including retail stores, to operate on Sundays.

This trend accelerated in the 1980s and 1990s as more states moved to deregulate Sunday shopping hours.

Today, most states in the U.S. allow stores to open on Sundays without legal restrictions, although some states and municipalities still have regulations in place regarding operating hours on Sundays. The evolution of Sunday shopping reflects changes in cultural norms, consumer behavior, and economic dynamics over time.

However, Sunday, March 31, will be an exception for a lot of stores. After all, that is Easter Sunday.

If you happen to delay your Easter shopping, don't do it for too long because a lot of the best stores to choose from will be closed on Easter Sunday. Here's a list of major stores that will be closing their doors on March 31.