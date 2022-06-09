New 7,500 Sq. Ft. Retail Development Coming to New Iberia

(KATC) Developers of Clearview City Center in Metairie announce a new development coming to New Iberia in late 2022. Clearview City Center is proud to be leading the efforts involving a new retail space on Admiral Doyle Drive. The first retail space has been selected.

The 100 million revamp of Clearview City Center in Metairie is going to be a new shopping concept when it opens in New Orleans.

When all is said and done, the old shopping center at the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Clearview Parkway will become Clearview City Center, a “live, work, play” development that includes apartments, retail, a hotel, a health clinic and space for festivals and special events. -Biz New Orleans

The 7,500 square foot development in New Iberia won't be as massive as the revamp of Clearview City Center but Iberia Parish officials are excited about the new development that has already begun at 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive adjacent to The Shops of New Iberia (Rouses Market, Ross Dress for Less and Hobby Lobby).

The first anchor for the latest retail space will be Crust Pizza Co. based in Houston.

We're excited to begin this new venture in such a wonderful community! Clearview City Center Facebook

Crust Pizza Co. co-owner Brenda Comeaux, a native of New Iberia, is excited to bring New Iberia a "great dining experience" all while giving back to the community.

With Crust Pizza Co.—one of the fastest-growing, fast-casual concepts in the South—and other future tenants, this retail center will bring exciting new amenities and options to New Iberia residents, while deepening the location’s position a hub for shopping and dining, attracting customers throughout the Acadiana region. -Thomas Richards, Richards' Family Development Firm.

The New Iberia development is expected to open in November of 2022.