New Iberia Has One of the Most Unique, Incredible Airbnb Rentals in Louisiana [Photos]

"Tensas Tower on the Teche" in New Iberia is one of the most unique and original Airbnb rentals you're going to find in Louisiana.

Tucked away and sitting on the Teche in New Iberia is a one-of-a-kind, unique Airbnb experience the likes of which you've rarely ever seen.

From Hosted by Paul -

"Relax & enjoy the scenic views of the Bayou Teche from one of the soaring balconies or step back in time & explore the unique, southern charm of Downtown New Iberia. All within walking distance of shops, delicious restaurants, attractions, & local festivals."

Imagine staying in this amazing place for Sugarcane Festival weekend?

The "Tensas Tower on the Teche" Airbnb has 1 king-size bed, 1 sofa bed, and 1 1/2 bath and can be booked for up to four guests.

However, that doesn't come close to scratching the surface of everything this place has to offer.

You'll find an amazing kitchen, spiral staircase, living room, and more all decorated with a truly unique, gorgeous aesthetic and design you aren't likely to find in other Airbnb rentals.

The crowning jewel of this New Iberia Airbnb is its main outdoor balcony that extends over the banks of the Bayou Teche.

Imagine relaxing with great food and a few mixed drinks as the sun goes down in this place.

All of this and it's pretty affordably priced starting at $191 per night with discounts offered for 3 or 7-night bookings.

To top it all off, Paul is a 5 Star rated Superhost, so you can rest assured you're in for a top-notch experience.

So, are you ready to book this amazing place for an easy weekend getaway? Or, do you have family or clients coming in and want to give them an experience they'll never forget?

Check availability, see more photos, and get more info HERE.