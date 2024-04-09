Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Most of us don't remember a time when Home Furniture wasn't a household name. The business began in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was expanded to Lafayette in 1972 by the founder's son. Since then, the Home Furniture family has grown into Baton Rouge, New Iberia, and locations in Beaumont and Nederland, Texas.

And they are growing again!

Construction is complete on a new store in Lafayette, and they are preparing to open the doors. As with most folks, they'd rather sell the inventory they have in their current Johnston Street store than move it. Through Saturday, April 13, they are hosting a "Moving Liquidation Sale," and the savings and inventory are really impressive.

HOME FURNITURE OLD LOCATION GOOGLE MAPS/Current Home Furniture location on Johnston Street, Lafayette loading...

The current location in the shopping center with Pet Smart is 35,000 square feet and filled with furniture for every room: bedroom sets, living room pieces, dining tables and chairs, accent pieces, and mattresses. Go take a look! You might find a new look for the room in your house that needs a facelift.

Meanwhile, they are preparing their new space to open the doors on Monday, April 15. It will be located just down Johnston Street next to Mazen Grill in Lafayette.

new home furniture location Courtesy Home Furniture/new location at 5808 Johnston St, Lafayette loading...

Company officials say they own the building and land upon which the new location at 5808 Johnston Street sits. They will also have more square footage and an area devoted to clearance items. As an aside, I've been a Home Furniture customer for years and have found some fantastic pieces on clearance.

home furniture crew Courtesy Home Furniture loading...

Home Furniture is still owned and operated in Lafayette and has made significant investments in the communities in Louisiana and Texas that they serve. They have an impressive 400,000 square foot distribution facility on Pont des Mouton Road in Lafayette that allows them to centrally locate their inventory so that they can fulfill their "next day delivery" promise.

Congratulations to Home Furniture and we look forward to seeing the new store!

