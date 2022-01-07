71-Year-Old Breaux Bridge Woman Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud

A 71-year-old Breaux Bridge woman is reportedly being sent to prison for tax fraud.

71-year-old Joan Chauvin Edgar has been sentenced to over three years in prison for reportedly "failing to pay over withholding and Social Security taxes" to her employees as reported by KATC.

NGE Techs, LLC (NGE), New Iberia

Edgar was the former owner of New Iberia oilfield contract company NGE Techs, LLC (NGE), in operation from 2012 to 2017.

In July of 2020, KATC reports the IRS charged Edgar with tax fraud for "failing to pay over withholding and Social Security taxes."

The IRS says that from 2021 to 2017, Edgar withheld employment taxes from NGE's employees' wages each quarter, but did not pay the IRS those tax dollars.

From KATC -

They say Edgar submitted Forms W-3 ("Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements") to the Social Security Administration for those five years while reflecting the total wages paid to her employees by the company and taxes withheld by the company from its employees' paychecks.

Joan Chauvin Edgar has been sentenced to 41 months in prison (3 years, 5 months), followed by 3 years of supervised release.

