A Change in Who Operates the Lafayette Science Museum

Get ready for some big changes to the Lafayette Science Museum as the operation of the facility will now be taken over by UL Lafayette.

According to UL officials and officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government, this change will offer more opportunities to expand what the museum has to offer with new exhibits, cross-disciplinary exhibits, and enhanced programs.

While the School of Geosciences has had its UL Lafayette Geology Museum there since 2013, the new agreement offers even more presence in the museum for UL Lafayette.

The move is really about giving patrons more interactive and immersive experiences within the museum.

Who Will Be Responsible for Heading Up the Museum?

According to University officials, Dr. Azmy S. Ackleh who is the dean of UL Lafayette's Ray P. Authement College of Sciences will be put in charge of the operation of the Lafayette Science Museum.

UL Lafayette President Joe Savoie says this is a great opportunity not only for the University but also for everyone in our community.

He says it's "a natural evolution of the relationship we've had with LCG and the museum for nearly a decade."

What Can We Expect?

Dr. Ackleh says,

Top-tier universities like UL Lafayette create partnerships such as these because they are effective in bringing scientific research to the public through compelling programs, activities, and educational experiences that encourage interest in STEM disciplines and foster a lifelong love of learning.

He anticipates they will have the following:

Lectures

Workshops

Student and faculty research through public events

Ackleh says support from LCG and the community will be able to propel the museum to the next level.