A Fantastic Harry Potter Escape Room is Coming to Shreveport

It looks like Shreveport Harry Potter fans can expecto some fun in the form of an exquisite escape room adventure brought to us by the incredible bookworms at the Shreve Memorial Library this week!

Real Shreveport Harry Potter Fans Will Excel At This Challenge

According to the magical report from KSLA, Potter-heads will get to indulge their wizarding or witching fantasies with a series of challenges and puzzles meant to test their knowledge of details contained in J.K. Rowling's sprawling, 7-book series about the boy-who-lived (that's Harry Potter for you muggles).

Shreveport Harry Potter Fans, Get Ready to Visit (And Then Escape From) Hogwarts

The adventure is called "Welcome to Hogwarts," and fans of the franchise are invited to try their skills and knowledge of the Harry Potter universe starting today at the Shreve Memorial Library's Broadmoor Branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport. Participants will get one hour to unravel the mysteries and escape the room.

This Harry Potter Escape Room is For Shreveport Fans of All Ages

Wanna-be magic wielders aged 12 and up are welcome to try, but a few special times have been set aside for the younger fans. Tuesday (December 21st) has been dubbed "Teen Tuesday," and the hour between 4 and 5 p.m. will be reserved for the 11 to 17-year old crowd. Wednesday (December 22nd) from 4 till 5 p.m. is "Whippersnapper Wednesday," and has been reserved for the smallest wand-wavers (6 to 11-years-of-age).

The Shreveport Harry Potter Escape Room is Free, But You Can't Just Show Up

The event is free, but masks and pre-registration is required. To find out more and claim your time, you can visit the library's official website here.

