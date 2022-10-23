A Knee-Slapping Mistake: Wild Fumble Leads to Impending Loss for Texas A&M (VIDEO)

Put this one on the blooper reel!

It's safe to say the 2022 season has not gone the way that the once highly-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher had planned. After shutting out Sam Houston University to start the season, they were upset by Appalachian State at home.

Then, after winning two close games, they now sit on a 3-game losing streak. Their latest game - a 30-24 loss to the University of South Carolina - saw them go down 7-0 when the Gamecocks took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house in front of a raucous USC crowd. Then, an interception led to a field goal and a 10-0 deficit for the Aggies not even three minutes into the game.

But, it was this odd play that really showed everyone that it just wasn't Texas A&M's night.

On 2nd and 10 from its own 36-yard line, Aggies Quarterback Haynes King lined up in the shotgun. Then, as he approached his offensive linemen to yell out instructions for the offense, his center snapped the ball to him when King wasn't expecting it. What ensued was a play that will go down as one of the oddest fumbles you'll ever see.

Yep, the ball bounced off King's knee and into the hands of South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway! I think the only thing that would have made the play sweeter was if the big man Hemingway had scored. But, his teammates eventually did, taking that turnover and turning it into another touchdown that extended the lead to 17-0 as the Aggies were not able to overcome that deficit.

The loss drops the Aggies to 3-4 on the season. Next up for Texas A&M is a matchup against Ole Miss, who is coming off a blowout loss to LSU.

