A Night of Terror: Lafayette Police Say Man Robbed and Raped Victim in Her Own Home

Disturbing allegations against a Lafayette man who is accused of unleashing a night of terror on a local woman.

50-year-old David A. Sonnier of Lafayette is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped, raped, and robbed a victim in her own home. According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the incident began around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night when Sonnier allegedly grabbed the victim while outside her home and forcefully drug her inside. Officers say he held her captive for hours. Then, the next day Sonnier is accused of forcing her to drive him to an ATM and making her withdraw money while he was armed with a gun.

Scott Police later found both of them in the victim's vehicle.

Sonnier was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated Kidnapping

Second Degree Rape

Armed Robbery

Home Invasion

False Imprisonment

