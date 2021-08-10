Abbeville Man Arrested After Victim Found Shot in a Ditch

42-year-old Troy Anthony Landry of Abbeville is charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder after a victim was found injured in a ditch over the weekend..

According to a press release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the a call on South Airport Road near Jacqulyn Street near Abbeville shortly before midnight late Sunday night. That's where deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

South Airport Street near Jacqulyn Street, google street view

The victim is now in the hospital in stable condition.

Landry, the suspect, now sits in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais says the investigation continues.