Abbeville Man Wanted for Principal to Second Degree Murder

Abbeville Police are looking for a person they allege was involved in the murder of Marlon Brown in February of 2018.

Lt. Jonathan Touchet says police are asking for the public's help in finding Jermaine Guidry of Abbeville for charges of Principal to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

Brown was shot to death just after midnight on February 7th near his home on Hawthorne Street.

While investigators pursued leads in the case none came until this year, when other arrests were made based on evidence obtained in the case. Now, officials say they are looking for Guidry in connection with this case.

They say Guidry should be considered armed and dangerous. They ask if you see him that you contact authorities immediately. He was last known to be in Abbeville. The Abbeville Police Department can be contacted by calling 337-893-2511. They also have a telephone line if you would like to offer any tips/information about the case. The number is 337-892-6777. You do not have to give your identification to the person you speak to if you do not wish.