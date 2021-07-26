UPDATE: Acadia Deputy Shot During Standoff
Louisiana State Police say a suspect is dead and an Acadia Parish sheriff's deputy is recovering from a gunshot wound after a standoff in Crowley.
Jennings police say it all started with an attempted robbery in their jurisdiction. According to Police Chief Danny Semmes, a homeowner shot at the suspects in that case, identified by officers as a 35-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew. The nephew was wounded and died at the scene. His uncle ran away from the scene.
Fast forward to Sunday
Acadia deputies went to a Crowley apartment to serve a warrant on the uncle. Deputies say the man shot at them, wounding a deputy. Deputies returned fire and later found the man dead in the apartment. Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident.
As for the Jennings homeowner who shot the teen: He’s facing an illegal possession of a stolen gun charge. The district attorney will decide if he will face charges in connection with the teen’s death.