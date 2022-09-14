Church Point man convicted of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile is now accused of sex offender registry violations and Acadia Parish authorities need your help locating him.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says 33-year-old Derrick James Breaux's last known address is 127 Chico Ally in Church Point.

Breaux is described as:

Race/Gender: Black/Male

Hair/Eyes: Black/Brown

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 110 pounds

Breaux is wanted for Failure to Register as a Convicted Sex Offender by Providing False Information (2nd Offense). His bond is set at $25k.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Breaux, please call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download their P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

Your call will remain anonymous. You can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Breaux’s arrest.

