As Acadiana braces for strong storms moving through the area this evening and Tuesday, some parishes are announcing closures.

Acadiana School Closures for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Below is the list of school closures for Acadiana for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. This list will be updated as new closure information comes in.

Jeff Davis Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. No virtual classes will be held.

Acadia Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Evangeline Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Calcasieu Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Lafayette Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

St. Martin Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

St. Mary Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Iberia Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Officials say their twelve-month employees will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m according to KATC.com.

Vermilion Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

St. Landry Parish - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

UL - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

SLCC - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Below are private and Catholic school closures, daycares, and other notable closures in Acadiana.

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette, with the exception of Evangeline Parish (at this time) per KATC - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

All four locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy- Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Willow Charter Academy - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Ascension Episcopal School Campuses - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Acadiana Christian School (New Iberia) - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Lafayette Christian Academy - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Chitimacha Tribal School - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Acadian Renaissance Charter - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

ESA campuses - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Gethsemane Christian Academy - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Gethsemane La Petite - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Mother's Day Out at St. Ann's - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

LARC - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Kids Only II and III - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

John Paul the Great Academy - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Westminster Christian Academy - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

VB Glencoe Charter School - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

All St. Mary Vermilion Community Action Agency Head Start centers in St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Night Owl Childcare - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

St. Landry Charter School (Opelousas) - Closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.