Aguillard Makes Endorsement in Lafayette City Court Race

Three people chose to sign up to run for Lafayette City Court District, Division A, and Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards ended up garnering the most votes in the November 8 election.

The third canidate, former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, announced today that he will be endorsing former judge Jules Edwards int he runoff election to be held on Saturday, December 10th.

Aguillard had this to say via statement,

After a period of serious thought and prayer, I have concluded that Judge Jules Edwards is our best choice to service Lafayette on City Court.

The seat is vacant after the resignation of Judge Michelle Odinet after a video surfaced of her and her son involving racial language. Public officials, the public and the Louisiana State Supreme Court questioned whether or not she could be fair and impartial to anyone appearing before her court. Her resignation followed last year.

Edwards for City Court Facebook

Here is Information about Jules Edwards:

Edwards is a United States Marine Corps Reserves and Louisiana National Guard veteran.

Edwards served as a judge in the 15th Judicial District Court from 1993 to 2020.

Edwards was the 15th Judicial District Court's chief judge from 2001 to 2003.

Edwards introduced drug courts and re-entry courts to help offenders turn around their lives and become productive citizens.

Edwards spent seven years working with the Louisiana Sentencing Commission to create uniform sentencing guidelines.

Photo courtesy of Roya Boustany

Here is Information about Roya Boustany:

Boustany serves as Felony Assistant District Attorney at the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Boustany is Track Chief for the 15th JDC.

Boustany oversees the Issuing Worthless Checks Division.

Boustany is President-Elect of the Junior League of Lafayette, an organization for women that works to volunteer and improve the community along with awarding grants.

