Edwards Handily Wins Election for City Court Judge in Runoff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An early and absentee vote advantage led Jules Edwards III to a secure win over Roya Boustany in the December run-off.

Edwards received an endorsement from Toby Aguillard early in the runoff, after the latter came in third in the primary election held in November.

"After a period of serious thought and prayer," Aguillard said in a statement at the time, "I have concluded that Judge Jules Edwards is our best choice to service Lafayette on City Court."

Edwards will take a seat left vacant by Michelle Odinet, who vacated the position after a video surfaced of her and her son involving racial language.

At the time, public officials, as well as the general public and the Louisiana State Supreme Court, questioned whether she could be impartial toward anyone appearing before her court.

Her resignation followed the public backlash at the time.

Edwards won with well over 50 percent of the vote, which is how he began the night as the absentee vote rolled in.

