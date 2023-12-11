Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - When most of us think "superhero," visions of Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman typically leap to mind. But those popular caped crusaders are the guardians of cities like New York. What about Louisiana? Do we have such a thing? AI certainly thinks so, and he's kinda creepy!

AI, or artificial intelligence, is creeping into every facet of our life. We can make our sleepless, groggy, harried selves into a supermodel with the appropriate clicks of a few buttons on our cell phone. We can have that unseen bot write our resume. If you've ever used Google, the popular search engine even uses smart technology to anticipate what we need to know without even giving it all the information.

Frankly, it's pretty creepy.

Case in point: I was looking for a biography I had once used at a company I worked for, so I Googled myself. The results are not for the faint of heart.

I found the information I was looking for and more than I ever wanted to see.

At least two AI-generated sites listed several of my professional details. Two of them listed my height, but the info wasn't the same on each. One even listed my weight in kilograms. How rude! I will not confirm or deny whether the details were accurate.

Both articles start off believably enough. Then, a couple of paragraphs in, you realize something is very off.

For instance, I was born to a father and a mother. That's it.

One paragraph reads as follows:

Born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States, Tracy manages to keep information regarding her dates of birth away from the limelight. Her age, birthday, and zodiac sign update will be done once Tracy has made the information public. Nevertheless, judging from her look, she might be around her 50’s.

First of all, I was not born or raised in Lafayette. Second, I'm thankful that there are some nuggets that the bot didn't pick up on. Third, do I really look like I'm in my 50s? I'm a GenXer, and we find that hard to believe.

However, we live in a time when computers can do just about anything we want them to do.

The website gabb.com decided it would be fun to have AI determine what the official superhero from each state would look like.

Louisiana's superhero would be called "Warden of the Bayou" and is described thusly:

The Warden of the Bayou was a humble ecologist living in the heart of the Louisiana Bayou, dedicated to understanding the unique ecosystem surrounding him. One fateful day, during a powerful hurricane, a mysterious convergence of natural forces granted him incredible abilities. He could commune with creatures of all species, control the weather, and protect his fellow Louisianans. Embracing his newfound powers, he took on the mantle of the Warden of the Bayou, dedicating his life to safeguarding Louisiana from threats and becoming a symbol of the state’s culture and unity. The Warden of the Bayou can communicate with creatures of all species, control the weather, and protect his people.

What's most frightening is that I can't find anything wrong with the description! He's clad in a mostly purple and gold uniform, with touches of red. Although I would have enjoyed seeing a fleur de lis on his hat and maybe a crawfish, alligator, or stalk of rice incorporated into the design, I still can't find fault with the rendition.

At least he's a person. Several states are represented by non-humans.

What do you think?

Louisiana Warden of the Bayou Courtesy gabb.com

