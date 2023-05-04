In a shocking move Thursday morning, the University of Alabama fired its Head Baseball Coach Brian Bohannon.

The Tide are 30-15 overall and 9-12 in the SEC. Good for 3rd place in the SEC West. They are coming off a 3-game sweep at the hands of the LSU Tigers last weekend in Baton Rouge. Did that go into the firing or was it the news we all woke up to Monday morning?

ESPN’s David Purdum reported...

Ohio gambling regulators on Monday instructed the state's licensed sportsbooks to halt betting on college baseball games involving Alabama after suspicious wagering activity was detected on the Crimson Tide's game against top-ranked LSU on Friday. Tuesday FanDuel removed all Alabama Baseball games from their sports book.

Then on Wednesday, New Jersey officials did the same.

Here was SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s reaction to the gambling inquiries.

