Aldi Will Open First Store In Lafayette This Week

Lafayette are you ready?

Aldi is having their grand opening at the new store on Ambassador Caffery this Thursday, February 10, 2022.

To celebrate the very first store in Louisiana Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 am. The first 100 customers to enter the store will receive a gift bag that will be filled with some of Aldi’s fan-favorite products. They will also be handing out gift cards as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

The store on Ambassador Caffery will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm and will offer curbside pickup starting on February 24, 2022.

“We’re proud to be opening our first store in the state of Louisiana and can’t wait for area shoppers to come discover ALDI for the first time,” said Heather Moore, Division Vice President for ALDI. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items. Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream, and Luzianne Sweet Tea.”

Aldi is planning on opening several other stores in South Louisiana so if you are interested in applying you can go to their website for more information.

If you are wanting to check out the new store before it opens you can see some exclusive pictures of the store HERE.

