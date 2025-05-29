Louisiana Authorities Believe Two Murder Suspects Could Be In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — The Alexandria Police Department is searching for two individuals who they believe may be in the Lafayette area.

Louisiana authorities are looking for Shemell Jacobs, 17, wanted for armed robbery and second-degree murder, in addition to Keldrick Jordan, 18, who is also wanted for armed robbery and second-degree murder.

I urge every member of our community to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of these dangerous offenders

The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating these two individuals and warn that they should be considered armed and dangerous, and may be in the Lafayette area.

In a press release, Chief Gremilion reminds the community that anyone helping either individual evade police will face consequences.

Your help is critical to ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods. Let me be clear, anyone found protecting or harboring these violent individuals will be held accountable and arrested. We will not tolerate those who stand in the way of justice

They ask that anyone with information regarding their whereabouts contact the Alexandria Police Department.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

