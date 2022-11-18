11:15 AM: KPEL News has learned that Beau Chene High School is now on lock down after school officials reported finding a bomb threat written on one of the bathrooms. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputes are assisting in the evacuation and investigation into this matter.

This comes after law enforcement and school officials had to investigate an alleged death threat at Plaisance Elementary.

9:30 AM: It's a lesson that students across Acadiana are learning on what feels like a weekly basis: law enforcement officials will take any threats you make against a school or other students seriously.

The latest threat involving a local school happened at Plaisance Elementary as a student allegedly threatened to kill another student. Teachers say they learned the student who allegedly made the threat told the student that they were going to fight tomorrow at school and "he was going to kill him."

School officials and School Resource Officers responded by assisting the school's principal in a bag check Friday morning. Both students that ride on busses and drop-offs were instructed to go to the gym this morning and were checked. The student in question was brought into the school by his parent.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the school was never in a lockdown and the school is now running as normal.

