UPDATE: 35-year-old Jose Garcia Armenta has been arrested once again.

The man who Henderson Police refer to as a "sexual predator" was served an additional warrant for the following charges:

LARS 14:46.2.A.1 Human trafficking

LARS 40:967.A.1 distribution of Sched. II NARCOTICS (meth)

LARS 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy

LARS 14:83 Soliciting for Prostitution

Armenta remains in custody at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center as the investigation into Armenta and Jason Christopher Daigle continues.

Both men are accused of human trafficking.

Armenta has arrests dating back to November 19, 2020.

_________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY (September 15): Two men have been arrested following an investigation by Henderson Police into human trafficking.

35-year-old Jose Garcia Armenta

According to the Henderson Police Dept. Facebook page, Armenta was first arrested on November 19, 2020, for narcotics-related offenses. Then, on December 6th of last year, he was arrested again on narcotics trafficking charges. Now, authorities in Henderson say the ongoing investigation has yielded more charges against him:

LARS 14:46.A.1 Human trafficking

LARS:40:967.A.1 distribution of sched II NARCOTICS (meth)

LARS: 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy

Facebook via Henderson Police Dept.

Following his first two arrests, Armenta was able to bond out of the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. This time, though, he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

51-year-old Jason Christopher Daigle

He also sits in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and faces the following additional charges:

LARS:40:967.A.1 distribution of sched II NARCOTICS (meth)

LARS: 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy

LARS: 14:66 Extortion

LARS: 14:130.1C Obstruction of Justice

Facebook via Henderson Police Dept.

Who Else Has Been Arrested Recently in St. Martin Parish?

Since the beginning of the week, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has announced at least 13 arrests on various charges, including drug charges and violent charges.

Hyatt, Logan

Age 34

1700 block of Grand Anse Hw

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Champagne, Anissa Age 27 1000 block of Section 28 Rd St. Martinville, LA Charges POSSESSION - SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS; PROHIBITED ACTS: DISTRIBUTION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Gordon, Carla Age 45 900 block of Cecile Bl Breaux Bridge, LA Charges AGGRAVATED BATTERY Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD Tyler, Donald Age 31 900 block of Cecile Bl Breaux Bridge, LA Charges AGGRAVATED BATTERY Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Duresseau, Hayward Age 62 1000 block of Debra Dr Breaux Bridge, LA Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD Richard, Ryan Age 18 800 block of Leger Rd Rayne, LA Charges 2ND DEGREE MURDER/NON-NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF St. Martin Parish Daily Arrest Report Batiste, Markalon Age 23 600 block of Dorset St Breaux Bridge, LA Charges BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE; RESISTING AN OFFICER; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; THREATENING PUBLIC OFFICIAL; 2ND DEGREE BATTERY Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD Joseph, Edmond Age 37 500 block of Governor Mouton St St. Martinville, LA Charges OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE/EVIDENCE TAMPERING; ABUSE OF OFFICE; ACCESSORIES AFTER THE FACT Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD Lewis, Christopher Age 38 700 block of Hanks Rd Breaux Bridge, LA Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION - SCHEDULE IV; SCHEDULE I NARCOTICS (ALL OTHER); POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1 Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD Patin, Gage Age 30 1300 block of Nursery Hw Breaux Bridge, LA Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF Schexnayder, Ted Age 56 1000 block of Banker Rd St. Martinville, LA Charges VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--WEAPON LAW VIOLATIONS; VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING; RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--SIMPLE; DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF Stelly, Wilfred Age 39 1100 block of Jack Dwyer Rd St. Martinville, LA Charges FAILURE TO REGISTER-PENALTIES Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF Wiltz, Eddie Age 35 900 block of Patin St Breaux Bridge, LA Charges OBSTRUCTION PUBLIC PASSAGES; PUBLIC INTIMIDATION/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE IV; POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING PROCEEDS FROM DRUG OFFENSES; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD