ORIGINAL STORY (September 15): Two men have been arrested following an investigation by Henderson Police into human trafficking.
35-year-old Jose Garcia Armenta
According to the Henderson Police Dept. Facebook page, Armenta was first arrested on November 19, 2020, for narcotics-related offenses. Then, on December 6th of last year, he was arrested again on narcotics trafficking charges. Now, authorities in Henderson say the ongoing investigation has yielded more charges against him:
LARS 14:46.A.1 Human trafficking
LARS:40:967.A.1 distribution of sched II NARCOTICS (meth)
LARS: 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy
Following his first two arrests, Armenta was able to bond out of the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. This time, though, he remains in custody as the investigation continues.
Charges BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER--SIMPLE; RESISTING AN OFFICER; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; THREATENING PUBLIC OFFICIAL; 2ND DEGREE BATTERY
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
Joseph, Edmond
Age 37
500 block of Governor Mouton St
St. Martinville, LA
Charges OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE/EVIDENCE TAMPERING; ABUSE OF OFFICE; ACCESSORIES AFTER THE FACT
Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD
Lewis, Christopher
Age 38
700 block of Hanks Rd
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION - SCHEDULE IV; SCHEDULE I NARCOTICS (ALL OTHER); POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
Patin, Gage
Age 30
1300 block of Nursery Hw
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Schexnayder, Ted
Age 56
1000 block of Banker Rd
St. Martinville, LA
Charges VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--WEAPON LAW VIOLATIONS; VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER--SIMPLE; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING; RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--SIMPLE; DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Stelly, Wilfred
Age 39
1100 block of Jack Dwyer Rd
St. Martinville, LA
Charges FAILURE TO REGISTER-PENALTIES
Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF
Wiltz, Eddie
Age 35
900 block of Patin St
Breaux Bridge, LA
Charges OBSTRUCTION PUBLIC PASSAGES; PUBLIC INTIMIDATION/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED; POSSESSION - SCHEDULE IV; POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHED 1; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING PROCEEDS FROM DRUG OFFENSES; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS
Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD
