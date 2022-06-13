Always Wanted to Carry Concealed? Permit Training Class Coming Up

If you want to carry your weapon concealed in Louisiana you still have to have a permit.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a one-day Concealed Carry Permit class this Saturday, June 18th.

Included in the class instruction will also be your required fingerprinting which will be done at this Saturday's event. Also included in the $100 class fee is an application, a notary that will be at the training, and lunch will be included.

The course will be taught by certified police officers from the St. Landry Sheriff's Office. If you want to attend or if you have questions call 337-948-5841.

The meeting location for the class is the Dugout Event Hall at 207 South 2nd Street in Eunice. The class gets started at 7:30 a.m.

All proceeds from this event are donated to charity.

