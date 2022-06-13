Free Lunch, Music & Door Prizes for Seniors in Port Barre

This Wednesday the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement agencies are hosting a free lunch and music event for seniors in the parish. It's an event aimed at educating seniors about some of the dangers they face. But, the event is also about gathering together for music and dancing, fun and games, and door prizes.

The event is free for senior citizens.

The TRIAD program is back in St. Landry Parish after being halted for almost two years because of Covid. The program is a joint effort between law enforcement and the American Association of Retired Persons.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday, June 15 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Hall which is at 417 Saizan Avenue in Port Barre.

At the event, seniors will be able to learn about how to protect themselves from identity theft and fraud. They'll be made aware of the latest scams circulating in our area. There will be information presented about safety including personal safety tips. At the conclusion of the meeting, lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

Thibodeaux says it was in 1994 that the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office teamed up with other St. Landry Parish law enforcement to provide free information events aimed at helping seniors learn how to protect themselves from any kind of predator. The name Triad is used because it comprises the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriffs' Association, and the American Association of Retired Persons.

If you're a senior citizen in St. Landry Parish all you have to do is show up Wednesday. It's a free event.

