Among the road/lane closures happening in Lafayette during the big construction push over the last couple of years, Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been right in the thick of it. From the reconstruction of the sound wall to closures near Ambassador's intersection with Dulles Drive and Eraste Landry Road, the busy roadway has been a huge part of the push to make roads across the Hub City safer and more driveable.

When I woke up Saturday morning, I headed over to Chick-fil-A to pick up breakfast for my family. On my way back home, I turned right on Ambassador Caffery and noticed it the trip back was going to take a little bit longer. That's because traffic was backed up and stalled all the way past the bridge over the Vermilion River. Crews had closed the inside lane of Ambassador Caffery all the way to the traffic light at its intersection with Kaliste Saloom Road to perform concrete pavement patching.

After getting through the traffic jam, I reached out to a spokesperson with our local DOTD. She informed me that crews had just started construction and that lane closures were going to last for awhile in that area.

According to a press release from DOTD, the inside travel lane and center turn lane of Ambassador will be closed NIGHTLY from Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River Bridge beginning on Friday, February 18 until Sunday, March 20, weather permitting.

There will be an exception during this period: the Mardi Gras Holiday period from Friday, February 25 through Tuesday, March 1. There will be no lane closures happening during this time.

Weeknight lane closures (Monday through Thursday) will happen from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night.

Weekend lane closures will happen from 8:00 p.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime) until the following Monday at 6:00 a.m.

The DOTD spokesperson says we can anticipate this section to be completed in early summer.

E. Broussard Bridge Over The Vermilion River

The bridge on E. Broussard Road at milepost 1.25 will be closed on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. as crews perform emergency bridge repairs.

Detour Route: Will consist of LA 92 (Milton Avenue), LA 339 (Verot School Road), LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway) and US 167 (Johnston Street).

Johnston Street at E./W. Broussard Intersection

Another lane closure that has popped up on an often-used roadway are the left turn lanes on Johnston Street at its intersection with E./W. Broussard Roads.

For the past few weeks, it's been better for residents and people traveling through the area to have the left turn lanes open when making a left turn off of Johnston Street. But, until those lanes are reopened, drivers now have to go back to using the J-turns down the road from the intersection.

The DOTD spokesperson says they had to close the turning lanes down due to a delay in materials needed for the area and the impending rainfall expected Thursday and over the weekend.

Evangeline Thruway Nightly Lane Closures

Next week, DOTD maintenance crews will be cleaning drains on the Evangeline Thruway in both directions between Pinhook Road and Tissington Street. This will cause the inside and outside lanes of Evangeline to be closed from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. NIGHTLY on Monday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 23. No detour will be necessary.

Interstate 10 Lane Closures

Beginning on Wednesday, there will be lane closures happening on Interstate 10 from St. Martin Parish through the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

DOTD crews will be performing asphalt operations on the outside lane of I-10 westbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 109. This will last for just one night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the next morning. There will be no detour.



There will be alternating lane closures happening on I-10 eastbound and westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings as DOTD crews perform a sweeping operation.

