New Orleans Author Anne Rice Passes Away at Age 80

Anne Rice, New Orleans native and author of "Interview With a Vampire" has passed away.

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Author Christopher Rice, son of Anne Rice, announced via social media overnight that "earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke."

Christopher Rice was reportedly at Anne's side when she passed away.

Anne Rice was 80 years old.

Rice's very first novel published in 1976 "Interview With a Vampire" rocketed her career to superstardom and began a wildly successful 13-book series centered around the vampire Lestat.

Thehollywoodreporter.com says that Rice's "nearly 40 novels published over a half-century sold some 135 million copies, placing her among the most popular fantasy writers of all time."

Paramount Pictures bought the movie rights to "Interview With a Vampire" before the book was even released according to wikipedia.com. Eventually Anne Rice's book was made into a movie in 1994 staring Tom Cruise as "Lestat de Lioncourt", and Brad Pitt as "Louis de Pointe du Lac". The movie, like the book, was a huge box office success raking in over $223,000,000.

Anne Rice Will Be Buried In New Orleans

Anne Rice will be buried in a private ceremony in New Orleans, with a public memorial planned next year according to Christopher Rice.

