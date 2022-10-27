Anne Rice Second-Line Parade in New Orleans—Complete Details

The Anne Rice Vampire Lestat Fan Club officially invites all from New Orleans and all across Louisiana to join in the Anne Rice second-line parade this Sunday in New Orleans. The fan club invites fans of all ages and costuming is encouraged.

One of the most perfect places to celebrate Halloween in the world is in New Orleans, Louisiana. Add a parade that honors the works, life and spirit of an infamous horror novelist and the excitement is taken to an all-time high.

Anne Rice, a New Orleans native, passed away in 2021 at the age of 80. The vampire vibe and legacy Rice left behind continue to impact the city.

The New Orleans second-line style parade will start Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:30 p.m. outside of The Garden District Book Store at The Rink, 2727 Prytania Street at Washington Avenue.

The on-foot parade will pass Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 and Commander's Palace. The procession will make a left toward downtown, then turn right on First Street.

The parade will stop for a moment of silence at 1239 First Street, the location of one of Rice's former homes.

Anne Rice Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images loading...

After the tribute to Rice, the parade will dance its way to Camp Street, turn right and head back to Uptown ending outside of The Rink.

Anne Rice is one of the most respected and celebrated novelists in the world selling a massive 150 million publications worldwide. The parade will be the first time fans can honor Rice's legacy since her death.

At the time of publication, the forecast for New Orleans calls for Partly Cloudy conditions and a high of 72 degrees.

For more details, check out NOLA.com.