Some of these improvements will be made during overnight hours but many of them will be made during the daytime, causing closures that are expected to cause traffic delays.

Much of the work will happen between the Henderson exit (Exit 115) and the Breaux Bridge exit (Exit 109).

Interstate 10 Henderson Exit, google street view Interstate 10 Henderson Exit, google street view loading...

First, let's start with the closures that are scheduled to last two days:

I-10 Westbound: There will be daily outside lane closures on Monday and Tuesday (July 31 and August 1) from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day. Workers will be placing additional embankment adjacent to the shoulder. Travel lanes will be reduced to two lanes through the immediate construction zone.

I-10 Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

Next, let's look at the closures that are scheduled to last throughout your workweek:

I-10 Westbound and Eastbound: There will be daily lane closures from Monday through Friday (July 31 - August 4) from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day. Workers will be placing additional embankment adjacent to the shoulder. Travel lanes will be reduced to two lanes through the immediate construction zone.

I 10 over LA 347, google street view I 10 over LA 347, google street view loading...

And, here are the closures that are scheduled to happen overnight:

I-10 Eastbound: There will be daily outside lane closures happening from the Henderson exit (Exit 115) to Mile Marker 114. The closures will happen from Monday at 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. (July 31 - August 2). Workers will be repairing the bridge barrier rail over LA 347. Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane through the immediate construction zone. Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

