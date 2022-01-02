Antonio Brown Quits & Leaves Team Mid-Game Vs Jets

Antonio Brown has played his last game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer today. In one of the most bizarre spectacles I've ever seen on a football field, Brown stripped his jersey and pads then exited the field vs the Jets.

Yes, you read that right. Antonio Brown removed his jersey, pads, and proceeded to exit the game. He quit on his team. He pulled the classic George Costanza and said "I'm Out". Head Coach Bruce Arians told the media after the game that Brown is no longer a Buccaneer.

Antonio Brown left the field and apparently waited for an uber to get to the airport & ended up riding with New York City driver Danny Chalet.

Social media has had a field day with Antonio Brown. Some are saying Brown needs help, some are saying Brown quit(which he did), and some are just making jokes. I personally think this is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever seen. Now if Antonio Brown needs help then get him the help he needs but I won't go around assuming that, that is the issue. Because you know what they say happens when you assume.

Social Media's Reaction To Antonio Brown Storming Off The Field Vs Jets

Tom Brady's Response To Antonio Brown

Tom Brady is either such a nice guy or the best diplomat of all time. He never condemned Antonio Brown and asked for compassion for Brown. He also added we don't know what he is going through right now. Love him or hate him Tom Brady remains that dude.

Antonio Brown's Outburst Cost Him His Incentives

It should be noted that Antonio Brown missed out on a lot of money because of this outburst. He was 1 touchdown away from a $333,333 bonus, 55 receiving yards from another $333,333 bonus, and 8 catches for a final $333,333 bonus. This isn't the first time AB cost himself thousands of dollars. He did a similar thing in Oakland.

This might have been the last time we see Antonio Brown on a football field in the NFL. If it is he may go down as the biggest WR diva of all time. For me, this and the prior incidents land him the number 1 spot on that list miles ahead of Terrell Owens. How will you remember Antonio Brown's career if this is indeed his last time on an NFL team?