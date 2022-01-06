Tampa Bay Bucs Issue Official Statement – Antonio Brown Has Been Released

NFL insiders are reporting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially released Antonio Brown. The move follows an outburst in the middle of the Bucs game this past weekend where Brown eventually took off his jersey and exited the stadium.

Antonio Brown recently released a lengthy statement explains his side of the story following his exit in the Bucs game against the Jets.

Now, it appears that Brown has officially been released by Tampa Bay.

Brown has been in the news cycle for a variety of reasons since his mid-game exit that basically broke the sports social media world. Just today, text screenshots circulated on social media between Brown and Alex Guerrero where the receiver asks for half of his payment back. Guerrero is the trainer for Tom Brady, which is how he linked up with Brown. In the text, Brown seemingly released his banking information.

Brown was also seen at a Brooklyn Nets game in the days following his departure from the Bucs and Jets game.

