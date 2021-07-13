An Opelousas man is behind bars after the suspect allegedly shot his own cousin during an argument over a Playstation at a home in the 1300 block of Artigue on July 8th.

In a press release, Opelousas Police say the male victim suffered serious injuries after being shot multiple times. His cousin - 23-year-old Quintaz Guillory - was identified quickly and found about a block away by officers minutes after they arrived on scene. Turns out, Quintaz Guillory has been involved in other incidents involving firearm-related crimes and was wanted by other agencies. He faces charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Officers say they were able to find the 22 caliber handgun that was used in the shooting.

Playstation (Stock Image), Youtube via John Glasscock

Second Person Arrested in Shooting Incident

The cousin was not the only person arrested in the incident. 20-year-old Delvonte Guillory, also of Opelousas, was also charged after officers say they found over twenty grams of marijuana and over $3,300.00. He faces charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS.

Both men now sit in the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Some Common Myths about Louisiana Debunked